Major terror bid foiled in Rayachoti, IEDs seized

KADAPA: In a major breakthrough against terror activities, police in Annamayya district conducted raids on the homes of two terror suspects arrested in Rayachoti town for their links with the banned terror outfit Al-Ummah, and seized a large cache of explosives and materials used for making IEDs.

During the searches, the suspects’ wives-Saira Banu (wife of Abu Bakr) and Shaikh Shameem (wife of Mohammad Ali)-allegedly tried to obstruct the raids and even attacked the women police personnel.

Accused married local women, living with fake names for over 2 decades

Both were arrested and remanded to Kadapa Central Jail. Their possible involvement in the terror plot is currently under investigation.

Kurnool Range DIG Dr Koya Praveen, addressing a press conference alongside Annamayya District SP V Vidya Sagar Naidu at the district police headquarters on Thursday, informed that the two men - Abu Bakr Siddiq alias Amanullah and Mohammad Ali alias Mansoor - had been living in Rayachoti with fake identities for the past 20 years.

The accused had married local women and ran small businesses while living under false names in Rayachoti for over two decades, the police officials added.

Two cases have been registered at Rayachoti Urban PS under BNS Sec.132, Explosives Act (1908 & 1884), UAPA Act (Sec. 13,15,18), Arms Actand also for additional charges under UAPA and Explosives Acts. Police seized highly dangerous materials capable of causing large-scale destruction, including ammonium nitrate mixed with fuel oil (for use in IEDs), slurry explosives (suspected to contain nitroglycerin or TNT), a 20-kg suitcase bomb packed with PETN, another suitcase and a box suspected to be IEDs, potassium nitrate, chlorate, permanganate, gunpowder, daggers, cleavers, and other sharp weapons.