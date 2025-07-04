Polavaram-Banakacherla project within legal limits, benefits both states: CM Naidu

TIRUPATI: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday dismissed allegations surrounding Polavaram-Banakacherla Link Project, stating that it causes no harm to any region or state.

Responding to criticism of the project, CM Naidu, while addressing the media in Kuppam, Chittoor district, clarified that the project is being executed within legal and technical frameworks. He emphasized that both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh can mutually benefit from the optimal use of Godavari river waters.

“I have never opposed, nor will I oppose, any irrigation project taken up by Telangana on the Godavari river,” Naidu said, recalling his role in initiating the Devadula Project for Telangana during the united Andhra Pradesh era. He also pointed to his contributions in bringing the Pushkara and Tadipudi lift irrigation projects to Andhra.

Criticising the unfulfilled Yellampalli project initiated during the YSR regime, Naidu highlighted how over 2,000 TMC of Godavari water has been flowing into the sea annually for the past several years. “Even utilising 200 TMC would be a game-changer for both states,” he asserted.

The CM stressed that water-sharing cooperation could uplift the entire Telugu community and urged all stakeholders to act responsibly.

‘Our mission is to reduce income disparities and raise living standards’

Naidu came down heavily on those criticizing the government’s P4 initiative, asserting that people who haven’t spent “even a single rupee for the poor” are now launching unwarranted attacks against a progressive welfare programme.

Naidu defended the government’s poverty alleviation efforts and called for a united societal approach to development. “While our government is advancing with meaningful actions to reduce poverty, some individuals are busy making baseless allegations. Those who looted public resources without spending a single paisa on the poor are now questioning our intentions,” Naidu said.