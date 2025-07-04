‘Speed of Doing Biz’ lays emphasis on grounding of industrial units in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has expedited the process of approving the investment proposals, and also issuing land allotment orders to ensure the speedy grounding of the projects for provision of employment to the youth.

Soon after the State Investment Promotion Board (SIPB) under the chairmanship of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu giving its approval for the investment proposals, the State Cabinet is clearing them, and the departments concerned are issuing orders related to the allotment of land, and other necessary permissions.

According to officials, the Chief Minister is insisting that the investments should not be limited to papers, and the projects be grounded and completed in time.

“In fact, the Chief Minister is very particular on the progress of various investment proposals that got the government’s nod, and is enquiring the same in every meeting. His intention is that all the investment agreements should be realised. This has made officials focus on the concept of ‘Speed of Doing Business’ as per the directions of the Chief Minister,” an official of the Industries Department told TNIE.

With regard to the major investment projects like the Ultra-Mega Project of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd for setting up of greenfield refinery and petrochemical complex near Ramayapatnam port, the government is taking every initiative to ensure that the project is completed in time.

Similarly, all necessary approvals are also being given to most of the investment proposals to ground the projects at the earliest, the official added.