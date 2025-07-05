Check school dropout rate, HRD Minister Nara Lokesh directs officials

VIJAYAWADA: HRD and IT Minister Nara Lokesh expressed concern over rise in school dropouts and urged officials to ensure every Class 10 student joins Intermediate or vocational education.

At a review meeting on Friday, he was informed that 5,00,965 students have enrolled in the first year Intermediate courses this year.

Lokesh called for tracking student progress, equitable marking for children with special needs in view of IIT and NIT admission, and organising the Mega Parents Teachers Meet on July 10.

He also reviewed the Akshara Andhra literacy campaign, set to be launched on August 7, and proposed issuing green passports, setting up eco-clubs to promote environmental awareness among students.

Lokesh reviewed autism centre operations, regional science hubs, career guidance, vocational training, and tribal connectivity issues.

He directed the five Advanced Regional Science Centres developed with Agastya Foundation to function under a hub-and-spoke model, and urged the rollout of career counselling, and vocational training.