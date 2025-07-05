CM Chandrababu Naidu plans to distribute house sites to all needy in Andhra Pradesh in two years

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu stated that house site pattas should be distributed to all the needy within two years and construction of houses should be completed in the next four years. Naidu’s intention is that every family should have their own house within the next four years

Holding a review meeting with the officials of the Revenue department for two hours at the State Secretariat on Friday, the CM said that 99,390 persons applied for house sites in the current year.

“This requires 2,051 acres of land. As mentioned in the manifesto, we have to acquire the required land and distribute three cents of land to each beneficiary in rural areas and Tidco houses will be allotted in urban areas. Let us constitute a Cabinet Sub-Committee consisting of Revenue, Housing and Municipal Ministers for this purpose,” Naidu said.

Regarding house sites for journalists, the Chief Minister suggested considering allotment under government grants. Since the Supreme Court has issued a verdict on the matter, legal opinion must be sought before proceeding further, he told the officials.

He said that the Revenue Department should continuously strive to resolve public issues, stating that doing so would enhance the government’s reputation. He also noted that the public must be relieved of the problems created by the previous government.

Stressing the importance of providing permanent caste certificates by October, the CM noted that while 43.89 lakh people had been issued certificates since the formation of coalition government, the remaining must also be covered.

He proposed an automated system whereby once a caste certificate is issued to one family member, certificates for other members are generated based on the same data.