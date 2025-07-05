CM Chandrababu Naidu plans to distribute house sites to all needy in Andhra Pradesh in two years

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu stated that house site pattas should be distributed to all the needy within two years and construction of houses should be completed in the next four years. Naidu’s intention is that every family should have their own house within the next four years
Holding a review meeting with the officials of the Revenue department for two hours at the State Secretariat on Friday, the CM said that 99,390 persons applied for house sites in the current year.
“This requires 2,051 acres of land. As mentioned in the manifesto, we have to acquire the required land and distribute three cents of land to each beneficiary in rural areas and Tidco houses will be allotted in urban areas. Let us constitute a Cabinet Sub-Committee consisting of Revenue, Housing and Municipal Ministers for this purpose,” Naidu said.
Regarding house sites for journalists, the Chief Minister suggested considering allotment under government grants. Since the Supreme Court has issued a verdict on the matter, legal opinion must be sought before proceeding further, he told the officials.
He said that the Revenue Department should continuously strive to resolve public issues, stating that doing so would enhance the government’s reputation. He also noted that the public must be relieved of the problems created by the previous government.
Stressing the importance of providing permanent caste certificates by October, the CM noted that while 43.89 lakh people had been issued certificates since the formation of coalition government, the remaining must also be covered.
He proposed an automated system whereby once a caste certificate is issued to one family member, certificates for other members are generated based on the same data.
2.186 million passbooks by August
He also directed that the process of allocating cremation grounds for Scheduled Castes be expedited. Land has already been identified in 363 habitations, and approximately Rs 137 crore will be needed for land acquisition. The entire project should be completed within the next two to three years.
After being informed that Revenue Department officials are under pressure due to protocol duties during ministerial visits, Naidu directed that they be exempted from such responsibilities. He said that the General Administration Department (GAD) should handle protocol duties even at the district level and proposed the establishment of a dedicated protocol wing in each district. He added that during ministerial visits, it is sufficient for officials from the relevant departments to be present.
Addressing irregularities in freehold land allocations during the previous administration, the Chief Minister said the Group of Ministers (GoM) had issued ten recommendations.
A follow-up meeting of the ministerial sub-committee is scheduled for July 9. He has already approved eight of the ten recommendations, and the Cabinet will deliberate further to finalise the course of action. Naidu underlined the importance of resolving all freehold land issues by October.
He also announced that symbols and names imprinted on 7.79 million survey stones by the previous administration have been completely removed. Patta-dhar passbooks will now be issued to all landowners whose properties have been surveyed.
The first batch of 2.186 million passbooks will be printed and distributed by August. Each passbook will include a QR code linked to the landowner’s Aadhaar, enabling easy access to land details such as location, ownership, and boundaries. All land records must be integrated with Aadhaar for comprehensive and personalised access.
For the succession of hereditary land, a flat fee of Rs 100 will be charged for properties valued up to Rs 10 lakh, and Rs 1,000 for properties of higher value. Village and ward-level staff will be empowered to process these cases efficiently.