VIJAYAWADA: Based on the Pre-Feasibility Report (PFR) of the Polavaram-Banakacherla Link Project submitted by the Andhra Pradesh government, the Central Water Commission (CWC) has asked the State government to provide the salient features of all water resources projects in Andhra Pradesh-whether approved or unapproved, under construction, or completed-along with their planned water utilisation.

The CWC also requested that the project authorities indicate the dependability on which these projects have been planned. Other requirements from the CWC include an index map showing the location of existing, under-construction, and proposed/planned projects in Andhra Pradesh.

As per the Guidelines for Preparation of Detailed Project Report of Irrigation and Multipurpose Projects 2010, the minimum success rate recommended by the erstwhile Planning Commission for an irrigation project to be considered viable is 75%. “In view of this, the dependability of the proposed diversion water (200 TMC) may be computed, after accounting for the utilisation (existing, under construction and planned) and allocation as per GWDT of co-basin states including AP.