Iskcon Rath Yatra allowed in Anantapur with riders

VIJAYAWADA: The AP High Court on Friday made it clear that Iskcon Rath Yatra in Anantapur district, scheduled for July 5, can be held subject to restrictions imposed by police to ensure law and order.

Since Muharram also falls on the same day, the court directed Iskcon representatives to strictly adhere to the conditions laid down by police to avoid any disruption to public peace.

The division bench comprising Chief Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur and Justice Cheemalapati Ravi, issued orders noting that the matter pertains to sensitive law and order issue. Earlier, a single-judge bench had allowed Iskcon to conduct the Rath Yatra, but the police challenged that order through an appeal, citing concern over potential law and order problem as Muharram procession and Rath Yatra take place on the same route.

The police informed the court that preparations for the Muharram procession would begin around 2.30 pm, and suggested that Rath Yatra be conducted between 10 am and 1 pm. However, Iskcon representatives stated that they planned to start Rath Yatra at 1 pm and cross the Old City by 2 pm.

Taking note of the sensitive nature of the situation, the High Court said both events should take place under strict adherence to the conditions set by the police to ensure law and order.