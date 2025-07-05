Tension in Atmakur as TDP groups clash at MP Byreddy Shabari's program

KURNOOL: Tension gripped Atmakur on Friday after internal rift within the TDP escalated into violence. Supporters of Srisailam MLA Budda Rajasekhar Reddy allegedly attacked the residence of former minister and TDP State vice-president Erasu Prathap Reddy, even as Nandyal MP Byreddy Shabari was preparing to attend a party programme in the town.

The incident occurred when Shabari visited Prathap Reddy’s house for breakfast ahead of participating in the ‘Suparipalana Tholi Adugu’ programme. During her visit, Rajasekhar Reddy’s followers reportedly gathered outside the residence, raised slogans demanding the MP to “go back”, and vandalised the property, damaging furniture and windows.

Sources said the attack stemmed from a perceived breach of protocol as Rajasekhar Reddy’s supporters got angered that the MLA was not given precedence or proper intimation regarding the event.

The attack played out in full public view, highlighting the deepening internal divisions within the TDP’s Srisailam unit, and raising concern about the prevailing law and order situation in the region.

Prathap Reddy expressed shock and disappointment over the incident. “It is unfortunate that party workers resorted to such violence. I have now relocated from Atmakur in view of safety concerns,” he said.

Shabari called the attack “completely uncalled for and unfortunate.”

The MP clarified that she had informed the MLA in advance, and even rescheduled the event according to his availability. “The incident is shocking,” she said.

MLA Rajasekhar Reddy was not available for his comments on the incident.