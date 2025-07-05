WII raises concern over management of Andhra Pradesh's protected areas

VISAKHAPATNAM: Despite AP being rated ‘Good’ in the Management Effectiveness Evaluation (MEE) of National Parks and Wildlife Sanctuaries 2020-2025, the Wildlife Institute of India (WII) has raised several concerns regarding the management of the State’s protected areas (PAs).

The recently released report acknowledged areas of progress but stressed the need for improved infrastructure, scientific monitoring, and biodiversity data for effective conservation. The WII evaluated three national parks in AP, including Papikonda, Sri Venkateswara, and Rajiv Gandhi (Rameswaram), alongside other wildlife sanctuaries.

Among them, Papikonda National Park improved from 45.5% (‘Fair’) to 60% (‘Good’), while Sri Venkateswara National Park declined from 70.31% to 63.71% but retained its ‘Good’ status. Rajiv Gandhi National Park saw a marginal dip from 55% to 54%, continuing in the ‘Fair’ category.

The report observed that Papikonda NP, notified in 2008 and spread across 1,012.86 sq km, plays a crucial role in the catchment of the Indira Sagar reservoir on the Godavari River. “Eco-development committees (EDCs) have involved the local Konda Reddy tribe in eco-tourism activities.

However, relocation of villages due to Polavaram project submergence is progressing slowly, only 3 out of 47 villages have been fully resettled. Poor road access, limited communication, and insufficient monitoring weaken management,” the report noted. It recommended setting up a unified administrative command under the DFO, revising the management plan, notifying newly acquired areas, and expanding EDCs’ role.

Rajiv Gandhi (Rameswaram) NP, covering 239.52 hectares within Proddatur town, was notified in 2005. Described as an urban green lung, the park features a 2.3-km eco-trail involving the Naganuripalli Vana Samrakshana Samithi.

However, the report flagged the complete lack of biodiversity data and the inadequate labelling of plant species.

Sri Venkateswara NP, spread across 353.63 sq km, forms part of the Seshachalam Biosphere Reserve and includes the Tirumala hill range. While the park supports rare and endemic species such as Red Sanders and Terminalia pallida, the report highlighted serious threats like red sanders smuggling and frequent wildlife deaths along Tirumala Road.