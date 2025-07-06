Collectors authorised to depute staff for innovation hub in Andhra

VIJAYAWADA: The State government on Saturday granted approval to District Collectors to depute functionaries to the Ratan Tata Innovation Hub (RTIH), a non-profit entity aimed at fostering innovation across Andhra Pradesh.

This initiative follows the launch of the AP Innovation and Start-Up Policy 4.0, designed to promote a culture of innovation and support start-ups and MSMEs across the State, alongside the issuance of related operational guidelines.

RTIH will establish its Central Hub in Amaravati, positioning it as a flagship centre of innovation for start-ups and research institutes statewide.

Additionally, five regional spokes will be set up in Visakhapatnam, Rajahmundry, NTR district, Tirupati, and Anantapur.

According to official orders, the government has sanctioned the deputation of 130 personnel, 30 assigned to the Central Hub and 20 each to the five spokes. Key positions include CEO Desk, Head of Incubation, Head of Partnerships, and Head of Finance.

District Collectors overseeing each spoke have been directed to identify qualified candidates for deputation.