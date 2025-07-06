CRDA gives nod for acquisition of 20,494 acres more in Amaravati

VIJAYAWADA: The 50th meeting of the Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday, approved seven major proposals, giving a thrust to the construction of capital Amaravati.

The CRDA gave approval for the acquisition of an additional 20,494 acres of land in four villages of Amaravati, and three villages of Thullur mandals in the capital region.

It cleared the proposal to call for RFPs (Request for Proposals) for high-density residential zones, and mixed-use development projects in 58 acres in Finance City and Sports City, including Mandadam, Rayapudi and Pichukalapalem.

To boost civic infrastructure, the proposal to build convention centres near five-star hotels in Amaravati was cleared. Four convention centres, each spread across 2.5 acres, will be developed at Mandadam, Thullur and Lingayapalem on a QBS (Quality-Based Selection) basis.

Later addressing the media, Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister P Narayana said the construction of Amaravati will be completed within three years. “The previous delay was due to the late finalisation of the master plan in 2018, but this time, all processes have been streamlined, and there is no room for doubt,” he asserted.

He said objections raised by YSRCP leaders in some villages to land acquisition were politically motivated. “There is no need to worry about Jagan’s return to power. This time, he will not win even 11 Assembly seats,” Narayana remarked.

The CRDA also ratified the decisions taken by the Cabinet Sub-Committee, approving allotment of 65 acres of land to 16 institutions.