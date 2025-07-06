Minister Kollu Ravindra slams YSRCP for ‘false narratives’, alleges harassment of TDP leaders

VIJAYAWADA: Excise and Mines Minister Kollu Ravindra on Saturday accused the YSRCP of attempting to mislead the public with false narratives and politically motivated allegations.

Speaking to the media at the TDP headquarters in Mangalagiri, Kollu said that after ‘devastating the State on all fronts’ during its tenure, the YSRCP is now resorting to misinformation campaigns. He questioned whether it was not a fact that the YSRCP, after coming to power in 2019, had harassed TDP leaders by foisting false cases, citing examples including himself, party president and current Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, and senior leader Atchannaidu.

Ravindra alleged that former sarpanch Nagamalleswara Rao misused power during the YSRCP regime and attacked political rivals, including a man named Babu Rao, who was hospitalised for nearly a month. He claimed Rao had fled the village after the TDP returned to power, only to reappear recently and make provocative remarks. The minister accused the YSRCP of giving political colour to personal disputes and said the party was politicising unrelated matters, such as the voluntary retirement of IPS officer Siddharth Kaushal and the viral videos related to the death of Singaiah during Jagan’s recent visit to Palnadu.

Ravindra further alleged that nearly 80 TDP leaders, including Nandam Subbaiah and Thota Chandraiah, lost their lives due to atrocities committed under YSRCP government.