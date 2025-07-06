NTR University set to conduct first CBT for admission in BSc Nursing under INC regulations

VIJAYAWADA: Dr NTR University of Health Sciences (NTR UHS) is set to conduct its first-ever Computer-Based Entrance Test (CBT) on Sunday for admission into the B.Sc Nursing (B.Sc N) course in line with the Indian Nursing Council (INC) regulations. A total of 17,783 candidates have applied for the examination. The entrance test will be held from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm, with a total duration of 120 minutes. The exam will consist of 100 questions carrying 100 marks, with no negative marking.

The university has arranged 62 test centres across the State and one in Hyderabad, Telangana, to ensure accessibility for all candidates. Candidates were instructed to report to their respective centres by 12:30 pm, 90 minutes before the commencement of the test. The university has ensured that all logistical and technical arrangements are in place to conduct the examination strictly.

To monitor the process, squads and special observers have been deployed at every centre to ensure fairness and prevent malpractice, reflecting the university’s commitment to integrity and quality in health education.