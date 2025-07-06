Rectify errors in Jagananna land resurvey: Dalit farmers

VISAKHAPATNAM: Sixteen Dalit families from Garnikam revenue village in Ravikamatham mandal of Anakapalle district have demanded that errors in land records be rectified to enable them eligible for farmer welfare schemes.

They staged a protest in their village on Saturday to press for their demand. The Dalits said they were allotted 20 acres of D-Patta land by the government, where they have developed mango orchards, and have been cultivating for several years. They had also availed bank loans based on these lands.

“However, during the resurvey under the Jagananna Saswitha Bhoohakku -Bhu Raksha Scheme, the cultivated D-Patta lands were marked as government land in the webland records. This error has resulted in the removal of our names from official land records, affecting our access to welfare schemes and bank credit,” they said.

The Dalit families alleged that some revenue officials, in collusion with local vested interests, had tampered with the land records.

‘Banks denying us loans due to errors in records’

Despite submitting applications at two recent revenue grievance meetings held by the present coalition government, they said no corrective action has been taken so far.

“Previously, we received benefits under the Rythu Bharosa scheme. Now, we find our names missing from the Annadata Sukhibhava list, and banks are denying us loans due to discrepancies in land records,” they lamented.

The Dalit families urged the Anakapalle Joint Collector to visit the lands, and ensure the restoration of their land rights.

K Govinda Rao, district assistant secretary of Agricultural Workers Union, and Ch Suri Babu, mandal secretary of the Committee Against Caste Discrimination, also participated in the protest.