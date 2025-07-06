Reservoirs across Andhra's Rayalaseema to get Handri-Neeva water

VIJAYAWADA: The State government’s sustained efforts to improve irrigation in Rayalaseema are beginning to yield results, with Rs 3,890 crore sanctioned for works under the Handri-Neeva Sujala Sravanthi (HNSS) Project and execution now underway.
Starting July 15, 3,850 cusecs of water will be released into the Jeedipalli Reservoir as part of HNSS Phase 1. By July 31, water will be released through the Phase 2 canal to the Punganur and Kuppam branch canals. Additionally, Jeedipalli water will be diverted to the Penna Ahobilam Balancing Reservoir over a 15-day period starting July 15. Water from Jeedipalli will also be routed to fill up the Gollapalli, Marala and Cherlopalli reservoirs. With the completion of canal extension and lining works, several regions in Rayalaseema with receive irrigation water for the first time.
During a review meeting held at his Undavalli camp office on Saturday, Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu reviewed the status of major irrigation projects, including the Handri-Neeva, Polavaram Left Canal, and various projects in Uttarandhra. He directed the officials to complete final preparations in advance to ensure timely release. On the occasion, Naidu stressed the need for accurate water auditing, measuring rainfall, river inflows, groundwater levels and usage across sectors. Vassar Labs will carry out this audit to enable better planning and resource utilisation. He instructed officials to utilise the full 3,850 cusecs of water to fill all reservoirs and tanks in Rayalaseema.
He stressed the need for efficient water use and groundwater recharge, urging coordination between the Irrigation and Panchayat Raj Departments.
Officials reported that all districts except Kadapa have received normal rainfall so far and that reservoir levels are favourable. Currently, the State holds 419 TMC of water, up from 182 TMC during the same period last year, reflecting a gain of 236 TMC.
Naidu called for prioritising irrigation for ayacut farmers before filling reservoirs in the Penna basin, including Somasila and Kandaleru. He directed the immediate initiation of Galeru-Nagari canal works and called for tenders for Phase 2 of the Handri-Neeva canal to extend water supply to southern Chittoor. He also set a June 2026 deadline for completion of the Veligonda Project and instructed officials to fast-track the Polavaram Left Canal works by July 31. He emphasised the timely completion of all seven packages to carry water up to Anakapalli.
Regarding Uttarandhra, he ordered the completion of the Tarakarama Teertha Project within a year, finalisation of Thotapalli distributary works, and integration of the Vamsadhara-Nagavali linkage with the Uttarandhra Sujala Sravanthi initiative. “If water is managed properly, drought can be effectively mitigated,” Naidu concluded. Key strategies such as desilting tanks, filling reservoirs, and constructing check dams were also discussed.