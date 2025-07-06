Reservoirs across Andhra's Rayalaseema to get Handri-Neeva water

VIJAYAWADA: The State government’s sustained efforts to improve irrigation in Rayalaseema are beginning to yield results, with Rs 3,890 crore sanctioned for works under the Handri-Neeva Sujala Sravanthi (HNSS) Project and execution now underway.

Starting July 15, 3,850 cusecs of water will be released into the Jeedipalli Reservoir as part of HNSS Phase 1. By July 31, water will be released through the Phase 2 canal to the Punganur and Kuppam branch canals. Additionally, Jeedipalli water will be diverted to the Penna Ahobilam Balancing Reservoir over a 15-day period starting July 15. Water from Jeedipalli will also be routed to fill up the Gollapalli, Marala and Cherlopalli reservoirs. With the completion of canal extension and lining works, several regions in Rayalaseema with receive irrigation water for the first time.

During a review meeting held at his Undavalli camp office on Saturday, Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu reviewed the status of major irrigation projects, including the Handri-Neeva, Polavaram Left Canal, and various projects in Uttarandhra. He directed the officials to complete final preparations in advance to ensure timely release. On the occasion, Naidu stressed the need for accurate water auditing, measuring rainfall, river inflows, groundwater levels and usage across sectors. Vassar Labs will carry out this audit to enable better planning and resource utilisation. He instructed officials to utilise the full 3,850 cusecs of water to fill all reservoirs and tanks in Rayalaseema.