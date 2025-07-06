Ryots protest against second phase land pooling in Andhra

GUNTUR: Tension flared in Ponnekallu village of Tadikonda mandal on Saturday when a group of villagers staged a protest during a Grama Sabha.

It may be recalled that the State government has commenced the second phase of land pooling for Amaravati’s development, and the Grama Sabhas are being held in Tadikonda mandal to gather farmers’ views.

The meeting, attended by Tadikonda MLA Sravan Kumar and officials, was disrupted by protestors who raised slogans such as “Go back,” opposing the proposed land acquisition and alleging a lack of transparency. The meeting was halted.

Guntur RDO K Srinivasa Rao told TNIE that a few farmers disrupted the session with ‘ulterior motives’. However, he said that Grama Sabhas in nearby villages such as Nekkallu and Tadikapadu were conducted peacefully, with most farmers agreeing to part with their land.

Grama Sabhas were completed in the other nine villages of the mandal. While supporting the land pooling initiative, many farmers raised concerns regarding loan waivers on pledged lands, an increase in annual lease payments, and a 15-year lease period, similar to what was offered during the first phase.

MLA Sravan Kumar assured the farmers that their concerns would be brought to the Chief Minister’s attention and that suitable steps would be taken after due consideration.