Shed collapses at Andhra's Simhachalam temple, none hurt

VISAKHAPATNAM: A temporary shed under construction near Tholipavancha along the Giri Pradakshina route at The Simhachalam Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple experienced a collapse on Saturday, occurring just days before the annual Giri Pradakshina set for July 9. Thankfully, there were no injuries since no devotees were present at the time. Officials indicated that the shed fell during preparation activities. Witnesses reported that the structure failed due to inadequate support unable to sustain the weight of iron sheets. Visakhapatnam District Collector MN Harendhira Prasad, during a press conference at the Collectorate, stated, 'The sheds are being constructed for the upcoming Giri Pradakshina. One of the sheds slipped while workers were securing it.' When questioned about the safety protocols and the contractor responsible, the Collector replied, 'All details concerning the incident, including the contractor involved and the safety measures implemented, will be thoroughly investigated.' Authorities have been instructed to examine and assess all temporary structures to prevent similar incidents during the festival, which attracts lakhs of pilgrims each year. This incident follows a previous safety issue at the temple during Chandanotsavam, where a section of a wall collapsed, resulting in the death of eight devotees. The successive mishaps have raised concerns about the safety standards for large religious gatherings.