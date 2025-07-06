TDP panel summons Srisailam MLA, Nandyal MP as internal feud turns violent

KURNOOL: In response to escalating internal politics, which turned violent on Friday, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) disciplinary committee has summoned key leaders involved. The party leadership expressed strong disapproval of recent developments and instructed Nandyal MP Byreddy Shabari and Srisailam MLA Budda Rajasekhar Reddy to appear before the committee to explain the circumstances leading to the incident.

According to sources, tensions flared when MP Shabari attempted to tour the Srisailam constituency allegedly without coordinating with MLA Budda Rajasekhar Reddy, a move opposed by a section of TDP workers who blocked her convoy in protest. Matters escalated when stones were allegedly hurled at senior TDP leader and former minister Erasu Prathap Reddy by irate party members. Reports further suggest that Prathap Reddy’s residence was attacked and that he was allegedly pushed during the altercation. This shocking incident highlights the deepening rift within the district’s TDP leadership.

The incident has highlighted the brewing internal rift within the TDP in the Nandyal district. Disputes among MPs, MLAs, and senior leaders are intensifying and threatening the party’s organisational discipline and public image. Infighting has surfaced in nearly all seven Assembly constituencies of the district, with Nandikotkur, Panyam, Srisailam, and Allagadda emerging as major flashpoints.