AI-based SMoSS to control mosquito menace soon

VIJAYAWADA: The state government is rolling out an advanced mosquito control initiative using Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT) tools to strengthen public health systems.

Named the Smart Mosquito Surveillance System (SMoSS), the programme aims to drastically reduce the spread of vector-borne diseases such as malaria, dengue, and chikungunya. The first phase is set to be implemented from this month.

Launched by the Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Department, the SMoSS will be implemented in a phased manner. In the first phase, it will cover 66 locations across six major municipal corporations: 16 in Greater Visakhapatnam, 28 in Vijayawada, seven in Nellore, six in Kurnool, five in Rajamahendravaram, and four in Kakinada. This follows the successful implementation of a pilot project in selected wards of a few municipalities earlier.

The system uses AI-powered smart sensors that can detect mosquito species, gender, population density in mosquito-prone zones. These sensors will automatically issue alerts when mosquito density exceeds threshold levels, enabling authorities to respond with precision and speed.

Speaking to TNIE, Principal Secretary, MAUD, S Suresh Kumar, said “This initiative marks a shift from blind spraying to targeted, evidence-based mosquito control. The IoT sensors will allow us to detect density levels and act accordingly, ensuring better results with fewer resources. The highly capable sensors will be installed at identified hotspots. They will detect the number of mosquitoes, their type, sex, and other relevant details. The data collected through IoT will be integrated and analysed to alert both the municipalities and the public,” said Suresh Kumar.