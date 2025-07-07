AI-based SMoSS to control mosquito menace soon
VIJAYAWADA: The state government is rolling out an advanced mosquito control initiative using Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT) tools to strengthen public health systems.
Named the Smart Mosquito Surveillance System (SMoSS), the programme aims to drastically reduce the spread of vector-borne diseases such as malaria, dengue, and chikungunya. The first phase is set to be implemented from this month.
Launched by the Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Department, the SMoSS will be implemented in a phased manner. In the first phase, it will cover 66 locations across six major municipal corporations: 16 in Greater Visakhapatnam, 28 in Vijayawada, seven in Nellore, six in Kurnool, five in Rajamahendravaram, and four in Kakinada. This follows the successful implementation of a pilot project in selected wards of a few municipalities earlier.
The system uses AI-powered smart sensors that can detect mosquito species, gender, population density in mosquito-prone zones. These sensors will automatically issue alerts when mosquito density exceeds threshold levels, enabling authorities to respond with precision and speed.
Speaking to TNIE, Principal Secretary, MAUD, S Suresh Kumar, said “This initiative marks a shift from blind spraying to targeted, evidence-based mosquito control. The IoT sensors will allow us to detect density levels and act accordingly, ensuring better results with fewer resources. The highly capable sensors will be installed at identified hotspots. They will detect the number of mosquitoes, their type, sex, and other relevant details. The data collected through IoT will be integrated and analysed to alert both the municipalities and the public,” said Suresh Kumar.
‘A smart solution to a public health challenge’
“We are fully committed to safeguarding public health. SMoSS enables close monitoring and real-time decision-making, leading to quicker interventions and fewer outbreaks,” he said.
Complementing the sensor system, drones will be used to spray larvicides, ensuring efficient coverage of large areas while reducing chemical usage, time, and operational costs. “The drones will also reach mosquito breeding areas that are inaccessible for manual spraying” said Suresh Kumar.
This could be the first initiative of its kind in the country to implement the technology on such a largescale. While a few municipalities across India have used similar technology in limited ways or as pilot projects, the state government is now set to implement its vision in a comprehensive and extensive manner .
“The whole focus is prevention. If we can contain mosquitoes, we can prevent disease. That is the spirit behind SMoSS,” he told TNIE.
All data captured by SMoSS will be streamed to a central server and displayed on a real-time dashboard, giving officials a visual overview of the mosquito population and the effectiveness of interventions.
To ensure high operational standards, the government will outsource the implementation to specialised agencies, with payments linked to performance. Citizen complaints and field feedback will be tracked through dedicated mobile apps such as Vector Control and Puramitra.
P Sampath Kumar, Director of Municipal Administration, said, “This is a smart solution to a long-standing public health challenge. By using real-time data, we can identify hotspots, ensure timely fogging and larval treatments, and avoid overuse of chemicals. This will also lighten the burden on municipal workers and increase accountability.”