Andhra Pradesh government sanctions Rs 150 crore for Dowleswaram Barrage repairs

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Good news for Godavari delta farmers! The State government has approved the repair and facelift of the Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage and sanctioned Rs 150 crore for the project. Irrigation engineers are preparing plans to invite tenders, and the works are likely to begin after the flood season.

It may be noted that due to a lack of funds, maintenance and repair works at the barrage had not been taken up for the past five years. Located at Dowleswaram in Rajamahendravaram, the barrage is a crucial irrigation structure. It supplies water to around 10 lakh hectares and provides drinking water to nearly 80 lakh people. Speaking to TNIE, Barrage Superintending Engineer Gopinath said that 117 gates will be installed to replace the existing ones, which have been damaged due to rust and erosion. He noted that 110 out of 175 gates have completely rusted, leading to water loss.

He said that three new head sluices would be constructed for the East, Central, and Western Delta canals to ensure a steady water supply. Additionally, eight scour sluices would be repaired to enable efficient silt removal and flushing operations after floods. “As part of the renovation project, both electrical and civil works will also be undertaken,” he added.