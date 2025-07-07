Andhra Pradesh will become drug-free State, says Eagle Wing IG

GUNTUR: Andhra Pradesh is taking decisive measures to become a drug-free State, with stringent actions underway against narcotic abuse and trafficking, said AK Ravi Krishna, Inspector General of Police and head of the State’s Elite Anti-Narcotics Group for Law Enforcement (Eagle) Wing.

He was addressing a youth awareness seminar on drug prevention held at Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan’s Sri Bommidala Srikrishnamurthy Auditorium on Sunday. Ravi expressed serious concern over the increasing number of students in higher education falling prey to drugs such as ganja, cocaine, and heroin. “There is a direct correlation between drug abuse and rising crime. The Eagle Wing has been established by the State government specifically to combat the illegal cultivation and transport of narcotics,” he stated.

He stressed the importance of awareness drives in colleges.Red Cross State Treasurer Ramachandra Raju lauded the Eagle’s efforts and announced that drug awareness campaigns would be held in collaboration with Youth Red Cross units in colleges. Master Minds Director M Mohan urged parents to monitor their children’s behaviour and called for the establishment of counselling centres to support de-addiction.