Burley tobacco farmers in Andhra Pradesh seek policy solution

GUNTUR: Following a record-high production season, Burley tobacco farmers in Andhra Pradesh are facing a sharp price crash and mounting uncertainty. While a partial relief effort is underway through government procurement, growers are intensifying calls for long-term regulatory reforms, including bringing Burley tobacco under the purview of the Tobacco Board.

In the 2025 season, Burley tobacco was cultivated across four major districts — Bapatla, Guntur, Palnadu, and Prakasam — covering a total of 90,964 acres, and yielding approximately 102.48 million kg. Bapatla led the production with 13,451 farmers cultivating it in 66,814 acres, and producing 75.96 million kg. Guntur followed with 3,731 farmers cultivating it in 14,094 acres, and generating 15.45 million kg. Palnadu contributed 8.75 million kg from 7,876 acres cultivated by 2,264 farmers, while Prakasam had the lowest output of 2.32 million kg from 2,180 acres and 530 farmers.

To address the crisis caused by trader inaction, the State government, through APMARKFED, launched a direct procurement programme — a first-of-its-kind initiative in the country. The government allocated nearly Rs 300 crore to procure 20 million kg of Burley tobacco. The procurement began on June 10 across 11 centres. By July 5, 2,088 metric tonnes valued at Rs 17.2 crore had been procured from over 700 farmers.

Despite this, farmer leaders say the pace is inadequate. Dr Kolla Rajamohan of the Nallamada Rythu Sangham highlighted the risk of quality degradation and income loss due to delays. He urged for quicker payments, more procurement centres at mandal-level, and permission for cross-district sales. He also called for relaxed moisture content norms and timely slot allocation updates via SMS or WhatsApp.