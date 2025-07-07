Four-day training camp for DCHS across Andhra Pradesh from tomorrow

VIJAYAWADA: The Health Department will organise a four-day training camp for District Coordinators of Hospital Services (DCHSs) starting July 8 to improve healthcare governance and service delivery in secondary hospitals across Andhra Pradesh. The programme will cover 242 hospitals, including Community Health Centres (CHCs), District Hospitals, and Regional Hospitals.

The decision follows a review meeting led by Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav, where officials highlighted gaps in supervision, awareness, and governance affecting the quality of care.

The Minister stressed the need to equip officers with better knowledge of service management and accountability.

Director of Secondary Health Services Dr A Siri has designed a structured module for the training, focusing on administrative governance, legal issue handling, scheme implementation, vigilance protocols, DDO roles, audits, budgeting, treasury codes, and the Dr NTR Medical Services.

The camp will also address coordination between healthcare providers and patients, as well as staff attendance monitoring through the Facial Recognition System (FRS), aimed at improving accountability.

“This is the first time since State bifurcation that such focused training is being given to DCHSs,” said Dr Siri. The initiative is expected to strengthen district-level leadership and improve delivery of health services statewide.