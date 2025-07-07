Minister Nara Lokesh hails teachers as ‘Brand Ambassadors' for government education

VIJAYAWADA: Taking to X on Sunday to praise a group of school teachers, who have enrolled their children in government schools, HRD and IT Minister Nara Lokesh described them as ‘Brand Ambassadors for Government Education’.

In his post, Lokesh lauded the commitment and conviction of the teachers, stating that the academic success of their children stands as a clear proof that government schools are not only capable of competing with private institutions, but often surpass them. “These master stars are our ‘Stars’ Brand Ambassadors for Government Education, Hats off to you,” he lauded.

Lokesh specifically congratulated Bonthu Madhubabu, a school assistant at Jinnur ZP School in Podur mandal of West Godavari district; Babu Rajendra Prasad, a gym teacher at Pangidigudem High School; and Veeravasarapu Balakarunakara Rao, a teacher at Somaraju Cheruvu Primary School. All three educators have enrolled their children in government schools, setting an example for others.

“The results achieved by your children who studied in government schools are direct examples that government schools are better than private educational institutions,” Lokesh stated.

The post has drawn positive reactions online, with several users praising the teachers for their faith in the public education system, and commending the government’s renewed efforts to rebuild trust in government schools.