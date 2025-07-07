Minister S Savitha lauds Roots Health in Vijayawada for dedicated service to poor

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for BC Welfare, Handlooms, and Textiles S Savitha commended the Roots Health Foundation in Vijayawada for its dedicated service to the underprivileged and cancer patients over the past 12 years, describing it as an inspiration to society.

Speaking at the Roots Health Service Awards-2025 held at PB Siddhartha College Auditorium, Moghalrajpuram, on Sunday to mark Doctors’ Day, the Minister praised the Foundation’s sustained efforts in providing quality medical services to a large number of people.

She applauded the initiative of honouring 82 doctors who have rendered exceptional medical service during the past decade, calling the gesture a “positive development” that would encourage further involvement in social service. The Minister recalled witnessing the Foundation’s relief work during the Vijayawada floods. Highlighting the government’s focus on healthcare, she noted that CM N Chandrababu Naidu has allocated Rs 20,000 crore in the state budget, reiterating his commitment to building an ‘Aarogya Andhra’ (Healthy Andhra).