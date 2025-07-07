MSP for mangoes becomes major political flashpoint in Chittoor district

TIRUPATI: The issue of Minimum Support Price (MSP) for mango farmers has become a major political flashpoint in Chittoor district, following Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s visit to Kuppam on July 2.

During the visit, Naidu promised immediate and long-term measures to resolve the pricing crisis. In response, YSRCP leaders announced that party chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy would visit Bangarupalem on July 9 to console mango farmers.

Reacting swiftly, Naidu on July 3 convened an immediate meeting with mango farmers and processing unit owners at his Kuppam residence. He reiterated the coalition government’s commitment to supporting farmers, and instructed officials to work on a permanent marketing strategy.

Furthermore, the Chief Minister shot off a letter to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, urging the removal of GST on mango processed products to support the industry and benefit farmers. He emphasised collaboration between farmers and processors.

TDP leaders in Chittoor escalated their attack on the opposition, accusing YSRCP leaders of failing to support mango farmers when they were in power. Chittoor MLA Gurajala Jagan Mohan, Puthalapattu MLA Murali Mohan, and former MLC Dorababu alleged that leaders like Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy and Bhumana Karunakar Reddy owned more than 15 mango processing units, and had not ensured support prices during their tenure. Meanwhile, YSRCP has begun mobilising workers across the 14 Assembly constituencies of the erstwhile Chittoor district for Jagan’s scheduled visit. A helipad has been finalised on private farmland in Bangarupalem for the event.

Amid the political tug-of-war, the State government has stepped up efforts to address farmers’ concerns. On Saturday, Food Processing, Industries & Commerce Principal Secretary Chiranjivi Chaudhary and District Collector Sumit Kumar held a review meeting with farmers and pulp unit owners.

Chaudhary encouraged bulk sale of mango-based products at public gatherings, and reiterated the State’s push for GST exemption. He also urged processors to provide the MSP of Rs 8 per kg of mangoes, and the State’s additional incentive of Rs 4 to ensure fair compensation for farmers. As political temperature rises, it is to be seen whether the government’s efforts can bring relief to mango growers or not.