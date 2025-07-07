PoP Ganesh idols flood Krishna, NTR markets in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: Large-scale Ganesh idols made using hazardous Plaster of Paris (PoP) are expected to flood the market once again this year. Artisans across both Krishna and NTR districts have already begun the production of these non-ecofriendly idols ahead of the Vinayaka Navaratri festival.

Idols ranging from 2 feet to 20 feet are being produced on a massive scale for the upcoming auspicious occasion. This year, the festival falls on August 26. An estimated 15,000 to 20,000 PoP idols are likely to be worshipped and immersed during the Ganesh Navaratri celebrations across the erstwhile Krishna district.

Keeping the festive season in mind, idol making began in June. Most idols are being made of PoP, along with materials such as coir and wood. To enhance their appearance, artisans are using a wide range of chemical-based colours. It is important to note that PoP poses environmental threat.

Many voluntary organisations, NGOs, and government officials have begun conducting awareness campaigns. However, the key concern raised is that most of these campaigns are launched only in the week leading up to the festival.

“These week-long campaigns serve limited purpose,” said an environmentalist from Vijayawada. “No one is taking the initiative to organise meetings or discussions with idol makers during the early stages of production. Idol-making usually begins 50 to 90 days in advance, depending on the demand. If NGOs and officials engage with artisans from the beginning, it will be more beneficial to both society and the environment,” the environmentalist added.