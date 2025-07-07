Srisailam dam radial gates need urgent repairs: Expert

KURNOOL: A retired hydro-mechanical engineer and gates specialist, Kannaiah Naidu, has raised serious safety concerns regarding the condition of the radial crest gates at the Srisailam Reservoir. After an in-depth inspection, Naidu warned that unless new gates are installed within the next five years, the project risks facing a disaster similar to the Tungabhadra Dam crisis.

The Srisailam Dam comprises 12 radial crest gates—six under the jurisdiction of Andhra Pradesh and the remaining six under Telangana. Due to heavy rainfall in upstream regions, the reservoir levels have been steadily rising. As of Sunday evening, the water level had reached 180 TMC ft, out of the reservoir’s full storage capacity of 215 TMC ft.

Naidu specifically pointed out issues with Gate No. 10, which is currently leaking. While he clarified that the leakage is less than 10% and does not pose an immediate threat, he emphasized the need for urgent repairs. He cited damage from the 2009 floods, noting signs of rust, lack of lubrication, and the accumulation of silt on the gates. He also revealed that no paint has been applied to the gates since 2010, a critical maintenance lapse.