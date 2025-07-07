Srisailam dam radial gates need urgent repairs: Expert

KURNOOL: A retired hydro-mechanical engineer and gates specialist, Kannaiah Naidu, has raised serious safety concerns regarding the condition of the radial crest gates at the Srisailam Reservoir. After an in-depth inspection, Naidu warned that unless new gates are installed within the next five years, the project risks facing a disaster similar to the Tungabhadra Dam crisis.
The Srisailam Dam comprises 12 radial crest gates—six under the jurisdiction of Andhra Pradesh and the remaining six under Telangana. Due to heavy rainfall in upstream regions, the reservoir levels have been steadily rising. As of Sunday evening, the water level had reached 180 TMC ft, out of the reservoir’s full storage capacity of 215 TMC ft.
Naidu specifically pointed out issues with Gate No. 10, which is currently leaking. While he clarified that the leakage is less than 10% and does not pose an immediate threat, he emphasized the need for urgent repairs. He cited damage from the 2009 floods, noting signs of rust, lack of lubrication, and the accumulation of silt on the gates. He also revealed that no paint has been applied to the gates since 2010, a critical maintenance lapse.
‘Proper upkeep a must to extend lifespan of gates’
“The average lifespan of these gates is 45 to 50 years. They have already been in use for more than 40 years. With proper maintenance, including greasing, silt removal, and spot repairs, we can extend their functionality for another five years. But beyond that, replacement is essential,” he said.
He urged officials to follow global standards for maintenance, and recommended routine greasing, repainting, and replacement of damaged seals. “If we ignore this, we risk a structural failure like that at Tungabhadra,” he warned.
He assured that the dam’s plunge pool, located 60 metres downstream, provides protection to the dam’s foundations, minimising immediate structural threats. Nevertheless, he has submitted a detailed report of his findings to both the dam authorities and the respective state governments, urging immediate allocation of funds for the dam’s upkeep.
He strongly recommended that new radial crest gates be installed within five years to ensure the long-term safety and operational efficiency of the Srisailam project.