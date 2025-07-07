Srisailam reservoir continues to receive heavy inflows, crest gates likely to be lifted

KURNOOL: With huge inflows continuing at the Srisailam reservoir, the dam officials are planning to release floodwater to Nagarjuna Sagar in the next couple of days. On the other hand, with increasing flood discharge level from the Tungabhadra dam in Karnataka, and the Jurala dam in Telangana, a high alert has been sounded in low-lying areas along the river course in Kurnool district.

The Srisailam reservoir has received 1,76,434 cusecs from both rivers, and these inflows are increasing minute to minute, officials said. Such inflows for Srisailam reservoir are the highest in this season. According to the irrigation department’s Sunday evening bulletin, there are 184.2774 TMC ft of water stored in the Srisailam dam against its total capacity of 215.8070 TMC ft.

The dam has received 1,76,434 cusecs of floodwater, including 1,09,216 cusecs from the Jurala project located in Telangana through the Krishna, and 67,218 cusecs from the Sunkesula Barrage through the Tungabhadra. The Jurala project is still getting 1,13,000 cusecs of water from Almatti dam, and the project officials released 79,920 cusecs of water by lifting 12 spillway gates, which arrived at the Srisailam reservoir.

Meanwhile, the Sunkesula Barrage is also getting 72,000 cusecs of water from the Tungabhadra dam, and officials released 61,031 cusecs of water downstream. These flows from the Krishna and Tungabhadra are contributing a massive 1.76 lakh cusecs into the Srisailam reservoir, transforming it into a nearly brimming waterbody.

Officials have indicated that if this inflow continues, gate operations are likely to begin within two days to release water downstream into the Nagarjuna Sagar. The current water level in the Srisailam dam is 879.30 ft, with a full reservoir level of 885.00 ft. The present gross storage is 184.2774 TMC, with inflows of 1,76,434 cusecs.