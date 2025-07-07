Thotapalli water released for Kharif crop

PARVATHIPURAM-MANYAM: Minister for Women and Child Welfare Gummadi Sandhya Rani on Sunday released water from the Sardar Gouthu Lacchanna Thotapalli Barrage for the Kharif season.

Sandhya Rani, along with Government Whip Toyaka Jagadeeswari and Water Resources Chief Engineer KVN Swarnakumar, released water from the left and right main canals of the project.

She said the government is committed to farmer welfare. Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has accorded top priority to irrigation projects in Uttarandhra. “We are working with an aim to provide irrigation water to every acre of tail-end land,” she said.