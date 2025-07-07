Transform Andhra into zero-crime state with tech, CM Naidu tells officials

AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday directed officials to transform the state into a zero-crime zone by leveraging technology.

Reviewing the Real-Time Governance System (RTGS), Naidu stressed that Andhra Pradesh should emerge as a model for law and order monitoring through effective use of technology.

"Transform Andhra Pradesh into a zero-crime state by leveraging technology. The state should set an example in law and order monitoring," Naidu said in an official release.

He instructed officials to monitor crime hotspots continuously through CCTV cameras and called for regulations to access footage from private cameras as well, noting that these should also be utilised to curb crime.

The CM also emphasised the need to effectively use technology in cases where individuals commit crimes under the guise of politics. He warned that those who commit such crimes, "blame the government, and refuse to cooperate with the police," must be dealt with firmly.

He suggested invoking the Public Safety Act to collect data on such individuals and directed officials to focus on identifying those responsible.

For public safety and crime prevention, Naidu proposed extending the Public Safety Act to include the collection of CCTV footage from shopping malls, theatres, and hotels during investigations.

The TDP chief also recommended the use of blockchain technology to secure records and data across government departments. He instructed that revenue records be thoroughly sanitised and secured using this technology and stressed the integration of information from all departments through a data lake.

Naidu further directed officials to ensure early warning systems in lightning-prone areas function efficiently, with sirens activated in advance to protect lives. He also ordered the immediate restoration of physio-meters and sensors to monitor groundwater levels.

Additionally, he instructed that data on current water levels in reservoirs, inflows, and discharge into the sea be properly recorded.

Real-time monitoring of reservoir inflows, he noted, would help improve flood management, adding that all reservoirs in the state are being filled to capacity by the current inflows.