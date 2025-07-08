Agriculture Minister Atchannaidu seeks GST cut on mango pulp from 12% to 5%

VIJAYAWADA: Agriculture Minister K Atchannaidu on Monday urged Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to reduce the GST on mango pulp from 12% to 5%, while seeking enhanced central support for the State’s agriculture sector.

Speaking after the meeting in New Delhi, Atchannaidu alleged that farmers suffered under the YSRCP regime due to poor policy decisions and a failure to utilise Central schemes. “The sector was paralysed under Jagan Mohan Reddy’s rule,” he said, accusing the previous government of completely ignoring farmers’ needs.

The Agriculture minister said that 64% of the State’s population depends on agriculture, and the current government is prioritising their welfare.

He added that 3.5 lakh metric tonnes of mangoes have been procured from Chittoor farmers this season.

The State government fixed the price for Totapuri mangoes at Rs 12 per kg, with Rs 8 paid by processors and Rs 4 subsidised by the State government. Proposals have also been sent to the Centre to release Rs 130 crore under the Market Intervention Scheme.

On veterinary education, Minister Atchannaidu welcomed the Union government’s approval to restore third and fourth-year B.V.Sc and A.H. courses at the College of Veterinary Science in Garividi of Vizianagaram district.

Commenting on former chiefr minister’s proposed visit to Bangarupalem, Atchannaidu said that permission would be granted, however any disturbance to law and order would not be tolerated.

The minister also assured farmers that there is no shortage of fertilisers and that adequate supplies are being ensured across the State.