Andhra CM Naidu set to release Srisailam water today

KURNOOL: The Srisailam reservoir has filled to near capacity within the first 15 days of the current water year, an unprecedented event in two decades, prompting the state irrigation authorities to schedule the release of floodwaters downstream on July 8.

For the first time, the Chief Minister of the State will be present at the Srisailam dam for water release in the monsoon season. Naidu will visit the temple town on Tuesday to perform Jalaharathi to the Krishna River before ceremonially lifting the dam’s radial gates. The release is expected to benefit irrigation projects downstream, including Nagarjuna Sagar.

As of Monday evening, the reservoir was holding 192.96 TMC ft of water against its full capacity of 215.80 TMC ft, with water levels reaching 880.90 feet, just shy of the Full Reservoir Level (FRL) of 885 feet. Inflows totaling 1,67,669 cusecs are being received from the projects on the Krishna River (1,08,359 cusecs) and Tungabhadra (59,310 cusecs) rivers.