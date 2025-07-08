HRD Minister Nara Lokesh adopts two kids, enrols them at VR School

NELLORE: Two seven-year-old boys, Ch Penchalaiah and V Venkateshwarlu, who were once compelled to beg on the streets due to extreme poverty, have now been given a fresh start, thanks to the intervention of HRD and IT Minister Nara Lokesh.

On Monday, Lokesh announced that he is adopting them and assured them of complete support in realising their educational endeavours. The gesture marked a defining moment in the lives of the two children, who until recently, could only watch other kids attend school while they struggled for basic survival.

The story unfolded last Thursday when Nellore Municipal Corporation Commissioner YO Nandan visited the school campus for an inspection. Spotting the opportunity, the two boys approached him and pleaded, “Sir, can you teach us too?” Deeply touched, he told them to return with a guardian to facilitate their admission and shared his contact details.

What began as a spontaneous plea quickly gained attention after local media reported the boys’ story the following day. When it reached Lokesh, he ordered the officials to make arrangements for their admission.

After the school inauguration, he personally handed over admission forms to them. He encouraged them to study diligently and assured them of continued support throughout their academic journey.