Lack of COA nod for YSR University's BArch sparks concern in Andhra

KADAPA: Hundreds of students enrolled in the architecture program at Dr YSR Architecture and Fine Arts University in Kadapa are facing an uncertain future due to the university’s failure to obtain mandatory approval from the Council of Architecture (COA).
Despite being in the final year of the five-year Bachelor of Architecture (BArch) program, the YSRAFU students from 2020–2022 batches have yet to receive confirmation that their degrees will receive official COA recognition.
The students have launched protests, voicing frustration and fear that five years of hard work and lakhs of rupees in tuition fees may go in vain. Many have spent up to Rs 15 lakh each on their education, but without COA certification, they are ineligible to practice as architects or pursue postgraduate studies.
“The university admitted us without securing COA approval. We’ve been kept in the dark for years. Now we’re about to graduate, and we still don’t know if our degrees are valid,” said one final-year student.
Adding political weight to the students’ agitation, APCC president Y S Sharmila Reddy visited the university to express solidarity.
No efforts made earlier to secure COA approval, reveals V-C
She accused former CM YS Jagan and Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy of gross negligence. “This university was launched in 2020 without COA clearance. Students were misled. Their lives are now in jeopardy because of the previous government,” she said.
Sharmila demanded immediate intervention from the current NDA government. “Now that you are in power, isn’t it your responsibility to fix these mistakes? Why hasn’t COA approval for the earlier batches been secured yet?”
Established by the previous YSRCP government as a counterpart to Hyderabad’s JNAFAU, the university initially operated out of rented buildings at Global Engineering College. Although a 110-acre site was later allotted near Yogi Vemana University, infrastructure development has remained stalled. Architectural plans worth Rs 350 crore were prepared, but construction has yet to begin.
Ironically, while most courses are functioning smoothly, the flagship architecture course, the only one requiring external recognition, was conducted for three years without COA approval. Although permission was finally granted for admissions starting in the 2023–24 academic year, 88 students from earlier batches remain in academic limbo.
AISF state president G Valaraju criticised both the current and former administrations.
Students are demanding the immediate conduct of their final-year exams, fast-tracked COA recognition for the 2020–2022 batches, and the appointment of a permanent Vice-Chancellor, Registrar, and qualified faculty. “Our future is being crushed between administrative delays and political blame games,” a student lamented.
Vice-Chancellor Viswanath announced that the COA is expected to grant approval within 15 days for the B Arch students admitted for the 2020, 2021, and 2022 academic years. He explained that the university had launched the architecture course without obtaining the COA’s mandatory approval for the first three batches.
“No efforts were made earlier to secure COA recognition, and as a result, no exams could be conducted,” he said. After taking over, the V-C said he thoroughly reviewed the lapses and submitted all the required information to the COA. “We responded to every query raised by the Council. They have already granted permission for 2024–25 admissions,” he noted.
Viswanath stated that the COA had raised concerns over the lack of key faculty, including a principal and assistant professors. Acting swiftly, the government appointed six contract-based faculty members, including one professor, one associate professor, and four assistant professors on July 3.
COA approval expected before 2024-25 admissions
He revealed that during an online meeting with the COA on July 3, the university informed the Council about the new appointments. “They accepted our explanation during the meeting and assured us that once the paperwork is complete, we can submit an undertaking and the approval will be granted,” he added.
He expressed confidence that the approval would be issued before the admission process. Students and parents have welcomed the update but urged the varsity officials to ensure it is done without further delay.