Lack of COA nod for YSR University's BArch sparks concern in Andhra

KADAPA: Hundreds of students enrolled in the architecture program at Dr YSR Architecture and Fine Arts University in Kadapa are facing an uncertain future due to the university’s failure to obtain mandatory approval from the Council of Architecture (COA).

Despite being in the final year of the five-year Bachelor of Architecture (BArch) program, the YSRAFU students from 2020–2022 batches have yet to receive confirmation that their degrees will receive official COA recognition.

The students have launched protests, voicing frustration and fear that five years of hard work and lakhs of rupees in tuition fees may go in vain. Many have spent up to Rs 15 lakh each on their education, but without COA certification, they are ineligible to practice as architects or pursue postgraduate studies.

“The university admitted us without securing COA approval. We’ve been kept in the dark for years. Now we’re about to graduate, and we still don’t know if our degrees are valid,” said one final-year student.

Adding political weight to the students’ agitation, APCC president Y S Sharmila Reddy visited the university to express solidarity.