Man gets lifer for sexually assaulting girl in Andhra Pradesh

GUNTUR: A special POCSO court in Guntur on Monday sentenced 32-year-old Maddasani Surendra to life imprisonment for sexually assaulting a minor girl in 2014. Surendra, a resident of Vallabharavupalem village under Ponnur Rural Police Station limits, was also fined Rs 10,000.

According to police, the incident occurred on July 4 2014, when Surendra lured his 13-year-old neighbour to a nearby terrace on the pretext of speaking to her and attempted to rape her. The girl’s screams alerted neighbours, who informed her grandmother.

She, along with others, rushed to the spot and caught Surendra in the act. However, he managed to escape before being apprehended.

Based on a complaint lodged by the victim’s grandmother, a case was registered. Inspector M Veeraiah led the probe, gathering, which was presented in court by Public Prosecutor Barkat Ali Khan. After evaluating the evidence and arguments, Judge Shammi Parveen Sultana Begum convicted Surendra and sentenced him.