Minister Anam Reddy slams renaming of VR School, calls its affront to family legacy

NELLORE: The much-anticipated relaunch of the historic VR High School in Nellore turned contentious when Endowments Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy objected to the institution being renamed as the VR Municipal Corporation High School.

The clash over the school’s name has reignited the spotlight on the political dynamics in Nellore and the legacy of Anam family, a dominant political force in the region since the days of AC Subba Reddy.

Ramanarayana Reddy, a prominent leader from the Anam family, expressed displeasure over what he termed an attempt to undermine the legacy associated with the iconic educational institution.

Originally established in 1875, VR School, once a symbol of academic excellence, was closed in 2021 during the previous YSRCP government. Until its closure, the school’s administration had long been overseen by the influential Anam family, with leaders like former MLA Anam Vivekananda serving for decades as president of the institution. At the time of the school’s shutdown, Anam Ramanarayana Reddy himself headed the management committee.

Following the school’s inauguration by HRD and IT Minister Nara Lokesh, Anam questioned the rationale behind altering the name just because Narayana helped in its revival. He said that despite being removed from the committee during the YSRCP tenure, the Anam family still retains historical rights over the institution.

In a subtle dig at his Cabinet colleague, Anam advised Minister Narayana to focus on uplifting schools across the State rather than rebranding legacy institutions. He remarked, “Narayana entered politics only after gaining success through his corporate schools, whereas ours is a family rooted in public service.”