Minister Lokesh inaugurates revamped VR MCH School in Nellore

NELLORE: HRD, Electronics and IT Minister Nara Lokesh stressed the role of value-based education and announced the introduction of green passports to instil environmental awareness among children and offered to personally sponsor the education of two underprivileged children.

On Monday, he, along with Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Minister Dr Ponguru Narayana and TDP MP Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy, inaugurated the renovated and modernised VR Municipal Corporation High School in Nellore.

After the inauguration, Lokesh went around the upgraded school facilities, including digital classrooms, a robotics lab, a hydroponics lab, computer labs, and a spacious play area equipped with modern amenities.

Speaking to students and parents, Lokesh praised the transformation of the 150-year-old institution into a model campus from a state of neglect under the leadership of Minister Narayana. He commended the NCC unit and appreciated Narayana’s daughter, Sharani, for her contribution to the development. He expressed satisfaction at the visible signs of progress in government schools, such as full admissions and improved infrastructure, affirming that the government has set up 9,600 such schools with a goal of assigning one teacher per class.