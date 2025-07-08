Soldier from Bapatla dies in Rajouri due to accidental fire in J&K

GUNTUR: In a tragic incident, Naik Uppala Ravi Kumar (24), a soldier from Bapatla district in Andhra Pradesh, lost his life due to accidental firing in the Dharamsal area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district. According to family members, the mishap occurred on Saturday night. Ravi Kumar was serving with the 54 Rashtriya Rifles, a unit of the Indian Army involved in counter-insurgency operations.

According to official reports, the mishap occurred while Ravi Kumar was on duty. His service weapon is believed to have discharged accidentally, causing severe injuries. Fellow soldiers nearby rushed to his aid and shifted him to the nearest military medical facility.

Despite their prompt response and the efforts of medical personnel, his injuries proved fatal, and he succumbed shortly after. The local police have registered a case and launched an investigation.

Ravi Kumar was the second son of Emmanuel and Lakshmi, residents of Chilakalavaripalem village in Nagaram mandal. He had joined the Indian Army four years ago. Recently, he had returned home on leave to get engaged to a relative’s daughter. The family was in the process of finalising the wedding date when he received fresh deployment orders for ‘Operation Sindoor,’ prompting him to return to duty.

His sudden death has left his family, friends, and the entire village in deep shock and mourning. Locals remember him as a disciplined and responsible young man, deeply committed to his service.