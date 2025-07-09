12 new panchayat buildings sanctioned for Guntur

GUNTUR: Union Minister Pemmasani Chandrasekhar has expressed gratitude to the State government for approving the construction of 12 new panchayat buildings in Guntur, terming it a major move to boost grassroots governance.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, he said the approval followed a formal request submitted on March 16 to Commissioner VR Krishna Teja, seeking buildings for 14 panchayats across nine mandals. The State responded positively on July 7, as part of a broader initiative to construct 417 panchayat buildings across AP.

Each unit will receive funding of Rs 25–32 lakh from the Rashtriya Gram Swaraj Abhiyan (RGSA) and Rs 7 lakh from the MGNREGS scheme. He thanked CM Naidu, Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan and Minister N Lokesh.