12 new panchayat buildings sanctioned for Guntur

Each unit will receive funding of Rs 25–32 lakh from the Rashtriya Gram Swaraj Abhiyan (RGSA) and Rs 7 lakh from the MGNREGS scheme.
Union Minister of State for Rural Development and Communication Dr. Pemmasani Chandrasekhar.
GUNTUR: Union Minister Pemmasani Chandrasekhar has expressed gratitude to the State government for approving the construction of 12 new panchayat buildings in Guntur, terming it a major move to boost grassroots governance.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, he said the approval followed a formal request submitted on March 16 to Commissioner VR Krishna Teja, seeking buildings for 14 panchayats across nine mandals. The State responded positively on July 7, as part of a broader initiative to construct 417 panchayat buildings across AP.

Each unit will receive funding of Rs 25–32 lakh from the Rashtriya Gram Swaraj Abhiyan (RGSA) and Rs 7 lakh from the MGNREGS scheme. He thanked CM Naidu, Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan and Minister N Lokesh.

