KAKINADA: The ACB arrested Pithapuram rural Sub-Inspector L Gunasekhar for demanding Rs 20,000 from accused Killadi Durga Prasad to drop a case under the SC/ST Act.

The case involved the harassment of an SC man in March 2025.

ACB also arrested Kakinada District Registrar K Anandarao for seeking `1 lakh to register a gas agency partnership deed.