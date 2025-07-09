APSRTC focuses on electric fleet

VIJAYAWADA: A review meeting was held at the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) head office in Vijayawada on Tuesday under the chairmanship of APSRTC Chairman and Krishna District TDP President Konakalla Narayana Rao to discuss service improvements and future expansion across Andhra Pradesh.

Managing Director Dwaraka Tirumala Rao, Vice Chairman Muniratnam, Zonal Chairmen, and board directors participated in the meeting.

The primary focus was the upcoming free bus travel scheme, set to be launched by the State government from 15 August.

Key topics included transitioning to an all-electric bus fleet, addressing staff shortages, and compassionate appointments. Chairman Narayana Rao emphasised the government’s commitment to making APSRTC financially viable while enhancing commuter convenience.

He revealed that Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu is keen on introducing only electric buses in the state.

To facilitate the new scheme, over 9,000 vacancies in various categories within RTC need to be filled, he added.

The Governing Council will recommend necessary recruitments to the government.

He further announced that such review meetings would be held quarterly with zonal chairmen and board members to ensure consistent oversight and planning.

Senior IAS officers and directors, including J. Niwas, Mukesh Kumar Meena, GV Ravi Varma, and others, also attended the session.