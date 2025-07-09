Bail out Chittoor mango ryots from crisis: Agriculture Minister Atchannaidu to Centre

VIJAYAWADA: Agriculture Minister Kinjarapu Atchannaidu met Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in New Delhi on Tuesday, urging the Centre to extend support to farmers cultivating Totapuri variety mangoes in Chittoor district.

Accompanied by Union Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu, he discussed the challenges faced by farmers in AP, and sought comprehensive assistance for the development of agricultural sector.

He highlighted the plight of Totapuri mango farmers, who are facing significant losses due to a sharp decline in prices.

With market prices dropping below Rs 8 per kg, he emphasised the need for government intervention to ensure a minimum support price of Rs 12 under the Price Deficiency Payment (PDP) system within the Market Intervention Scheme.

He informed the Union Minister that approximately 6.5 lakh metric tonnes of Totapuri mango produce need to be procured to stabilise the market. Under the proposed plan, pulp units and traders will pay Rs 8 per kg, while the State government is prepared to bear Rs 4, amounting to Rs 260 crore, to support farmers.

Atchannaidu urged the Centre to provide matching funds to cover the remaining cost, estimating a total expenditure of Rs 780 crore, with Rs 520 crore contributed by units and traders. He stressed that this financial assistance is critical to protect farmers from losses caused by excess production, and high inventory levels in pulp units.

He proposed that the Centre offer a special package similar to Uttar Pradesh’s Bundelkhand region to support farmers in Rayalaseema, Prakasam, and North Coastal Andhra. He also advocated for the establishment of a chilli board in Guntur, a cashew board in Srikakulam, and a mango board in Chittoor to boost farmers’ income.

Furthermore, he reiterated the need for a Central Agricultural University in Srikakulam, as mandated by the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014.

‘Develop fisheries in Srikakulam district’

The Agriculture Minister also urged Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying Rajiv Ranjan Singh to provide enhanced support for the fisheries development in Srikakulam district.