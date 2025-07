VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu emphasized the urgent need for Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to harness river water that flows unused into the sea, underscoring its transformative potential for agriculture and farmer prosperity in both Telugu states.

Speaking at Srisailam, after performing a ceremonial Harathi to the River Krishna and offering prayers at the Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna temple, Naidu opened four gates of the Srisailam dam, releasing water downstream towards Nagarjuna Sagar.

He described water as the state’s greatest wealth, capable of alleviating farmers’ hardships and fostering a greener, more prosperous region.

Naidu called for unity beyond caste and religion, urging both Telugu states to utilise the 2,000 TMC of Godavari water flowing into the sea—200 TMC for Andhra Pradesh and 100–200 TMC for Telangana—to ensure shared prosperity and a thriving future.

He highlighted the early filling of the Srisailam Project as a significant milestone, with its 215 TMC capacity receiving daily inflows of 17 TMC.