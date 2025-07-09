Emphasis on upgrading government schools: Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath on Tuesday stated that the State government is committed to strengthening infrastructure in schools upgraded from primary to high schools, noting that the upgradation process is being carried out free of cost—unlike the previous government which levied heavy charges.

The MP, along with Tiruvuru MLA Kolikapudi Srinivasa Rao, inaugurated newly constructed classrooms in Gampalagudem, NTR district.

Speaking on the occasion, he said the move has enabled greater access to secondary education for rural students. He added that reforms in the education sector, spearheaded by HRD Minister Nara Lokesh, have led to a noticeable increase in student enrolment.

The MP announced a mega teacher-parent meeting will be held from 10 July. District Farmers’ Association President Cherukuri Srinivasa Rao and AMC Chairperson Regalla Lakshmi Anitha were present.