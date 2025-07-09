Ground works without any delay: CM Chandrababu Naidu to land allottees

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu held a crucial review meeting on Tuesday to assess the status of construction by private and government institutions in the capital region Amaravati.

The meeting focused on the progress and commitments of institutions that were allotted land in the capital for the development of business establishments, educational institutions, hotels, offices, and other key projects.

He interacted with the heads, representatives, and officials of the institutions that have been allotted land by the Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA). So far, the CRDA has allotted 947 acres to 72 institutions, which include universities, banks, schools, hospitals, hotels, religious establishments, government departments, IT companies, and tech parks.

During the review, Naidu made it clear that there will be no tolerance to delays in starting or completing construction. “There will be no delay in permissions. If there is any, contact me directly,” the Chief Minister told the participants.

He stressed that those who received land must begin and complete construction within the specified timelines, adding that excuses for delay will not be accepted under any circumstances.

In the meeting, representatives of various institutions outlined their timelines. Three companies committed to starting construction within a month, 15 assured they would begin work in two months, 13 said they would commence in five months, and 17 promised to start within six months.

Naidu asserted the need for coordinated and speedy development in Amaravati, stating that the government is securing clear, time-bound assurances from all stakeholders to ensure swift execution of the capital city’s infrastructure and institutional framework.