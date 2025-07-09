Health Minister Satya Kumar flags surge in C-sections, seeks better maternal care

VIJAYAWADA: Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav on Tuesday expressed concern over the 41% caesarean delivery rate in secondary government hospitals and urged measures to promote normal deliveries and improve maternal care standards.

Addressing District Coordinators of Health Services (DCHSs) at a four-day State-level training in Tadepalli, he said, “Corruption in any form will not be tolerated.” He launched a mobile app by the Secondary Health Directorate to improve monitoring. Yadav flagged the low number of pre-authorisations under the NTR Vaidya Seva scheme.

“While the share of pre-authorised treatments in government hospitals rose from 15% in June 2023 to 24% in June 2024, it still falls short when compared to private hospitals, which operate at 80–90% efficiency. This gap must be bridged. We need to match the performance standards of the private sector,” he said.

He added, "The public health infrastructure has seen notable improvements. 462 doctors were appointed and facilities such as 149 X-ray machines, 20 dialysis centres, 13 IPHLs, and ultrasound services in 90 hospitals were introduced. Each IPHL offers 139 tests."