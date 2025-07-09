Jagan, Sharmila pay tributes to YSR separately

KADAPA: The 76th birth anniversary of former Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy was commemorated with great reverence across Kadapa district on Tuesday. YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and his sister and APCC president YS Sharmila Reddy offered tributes to their father at the YSR Ghat in Idupulapaya separately.

Jagan was accompanied by his mother YS Vijayamma and wife YS Bharathi, and they offered special prayers and floral tributes. Later, Vijayamma joined Sharmila to offer prayers together, marking a rare moment of family unity despite political differences.

Sharmila seeks YSR memorial in Hyderabad

APCC president YS Sharmila called for a memorial for former Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy in Hyderabad. Sharmila has written to Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, requesting his support for the memorial. “I hope that Revanth Anna will respond positively to this request,” she said.