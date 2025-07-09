Jagan’s visit: Police serve notices on 375 activists

TIRUPATI: Amidst the reports of mass mobilisation of YSRCP activists to former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s visit, the police have served notices under Section 168 of BNSS on 375 leaders, including MLC Bharath and cadre from several constituencies.

Speaking to media personnel on Tuesday, Anantapur Range DIG Shemushi Bajpai and Chittoor SP VN Manikanta Chandolu outlined stringent security measures and restrictions to ensure public safety and prevent law and order issues during Jagan’s visit.

It may be recalled that the police have granted conditional permission for the visit on Monday. The event, scheduled between 11:00 am to 2:00 pm, is limited to 500 attendees, with only 30 leaders allowed at the helipad.

DIG Bajpai emphasised that these measures account for nearby schools and petrol stations, prioritising public safety. She warned of severe legal action against the violators.

On the occasion, SP Manikanta Chandolu revealed intelligence reports indicating that organisers, allegedly led by YSRCP regional coordinator Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, former district president Bhumana Karunakar Reddy, and programme coordinator Thalasila Raghuram, plan to mobilise around 25,000 people from areas like Puthalapattu, Punganur, Chittoor, and Palamaner.