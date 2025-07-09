Make Guntur poverty-free: Kandula Durgesh

GUNTUR: District In-charge Minister and State Minister for Tourism, Culture, and Cinematography Kandula Durgesh has urged public representatives and officials to ensure effective implementation of the P4 programme in Guntur district. The poverty eradication initiative, launched by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, follows a collaborative model involving people, government, and donors.

Presiding over a district-level review meeting at the Collectorate, Minister Durgesh called for coordinated efforts to transform Guntur into a poverty-free district.

He directed officials to identify and adopt ‘Bangaru Kutumbalu’ (model families) under the P4 framework and link them with mentors for support and development. District Collector S Nagalakshmi, ZP Chairperson Kattera Henry Christina, MPs, MLAs, MLCs, and senior officials from key departments attended the meeting. Reviews were conducted on flagship schemes including Thalliki Vandhanam, Swarnandhra 2047, tenant farmer loans, and natural farming.

He instructed officials to expedite crop loans for tenant farmers with CCRC cards and address delays in loan disbursement. He also demanded swift compensation for victims of the December 2024 gas tragedy.